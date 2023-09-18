Deputy township supervisor named

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — On Sept. 5 the Atlas Township Board of Trustees voted 5-0 at a special meeting to hire James Busch as the township deputy supervisor.

Busch, is a township resident, is a zoning board of appeals alternate member, serves on the township board of review and is currently chairing the Citizens Advisory Committee for High Speed Access. His background includes engineering.

Township Supervisor Shirley Kautman-Jones said the part-time position, 12 hours per week, also includes working in the office with daily tasks in lieu of an additional office assistant position.

Busch will be under the office of the supervisor, and necessary due to several major projects within the township including: Green Road rebuilding, Ridge Road work, Sewer Master Plan language, zoning revisions and conversion to BSA Cloud from the current township server.