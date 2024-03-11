Donald James Kengerski

KENGERSKI, DONALD JAMES of Ortonville, Michigan, passed
away on March 9, 2024. He was 93. Donald was born February 21,
1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Stanley and Headwig (nee:
Janeczko) Kengerski. He married the former Margaret Weingartz on
October 13, 1956 in Centerline, Michigan. He is survived by five
children, Mary (Jon) Harris, Barbara (Michael) Elliott, Diane (Craig)
Steverlynck, Michael Kengerski and Ed (Tonja) Kengerski; 11
grandchildren, Adina, Lisa, Jennifer, Jacob, Michael, Stephanie,
Katie, Sarah, Daniel, Jordan and Ryan; 20 great grandchildren; one
brother, David Kengerski. He was preceded in death by his loving
wife, Margaret Kengerski; and three siblings, Helen, Frances and
Henry. Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Korea, serving in the
7 th Infantry Division. He was a Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient.
The Donald J. Kengerski Veterans Memorial Park in downtown
Ortonville is named in his honor, he served as post commander for 19
years for the Ortonville VFW Post #582. He was an active member,
from Poppy sales, marching in the annual Memorial Day parades to
participating in the VFW Gun Team honoring many veterans. Donald
was a carpenter by trade. He was generous with his time and skills
volunteering for many programs and took great pride in his
community. Donald and Margaret were voted the Citizens of the Year
in 2017. He was a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church and
Knights of Columbus Fr. Ging Council. A Mass of the Resurrection
will be Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., St. Anne Catholic
Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan 48462. Fr. John
Chen, Celebrant. Interment following at Great Lakes National
Cemetery with Military Honors. Family will receive friends on
Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.at VILLAGE
FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan and at the
church on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be
made to Ortonville VFW Post #582. Envelopes will be available. To
send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com
