Donald James Kengerski

KENGERSKI, DONALD JAMES of Ortonville, Michigan, passed

away on March 9, 2024. He was 93. Donald was born February 21,

1931 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Stanley and Headwig (nee:

Janeczko) Kengerski. He married the former Margaret Weingartz on

October 13, 1956 in Centerline, Michigan. He is survived by five

children, Mary (Jon) Harris, Barbara (Michael) Elliott, Diane (Craig)

Steverlynck, Michael Kengerski and Ed (Tonja) Kengerski; 11

grandchildren, Adina, Lisa, Jennifer, Jacob, Michael, Stephanie,

Katie, Sarah, Daniel, Jordan and Ryan; 20 great grandchildren; one

brother, David Kengerski. He was preceded in death by his loving

wife, Margaret Kengerski; and three siblings, Helen, Frances and

Henry. Donald was a veteran of the U.S. Army-Korea, serving in the

7 th Infantry Division. He was a Purple Heart and Silver Star recipient.

The Donald J. Kengerski Veterans Memorial Park in downtown

Ortonville is named in his honor, he served as post commander for 19

years for the Ortonville VFW Post #582. He was an active member,

from Poppy sales, marching in the annual Memorial Day parades to

participating in the VFW Gun Team honoring many veterans. Donald

was a carpenter by trade. He was generous with his time and skills

volunteering for many programs and took great pride in his

community. Donald and Margaret were voted the Citizens of the Year

in 2017. He was a longtime member of St. Anne Catholic Church and

Knights of Columbus Fr. Ging Council. A Mass of the Resurrection

will be Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 11:00 a.m., St. Anne Catholic

Church 825 S. Ortonville Road, Ortonville, Michigan 48462. Fr. John

Chen, Celebrant. Interment following at Great Lakes National

Cemetery with Military Honors. Family will receive friends on

Wednesday, March 13, 2024 from 4:00-8:00 p.m.at VILLAGE

FUNERAL HOME 135 South Street, Ortonville, Michigan and at the

church on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be

made to Ortonville VFW Post #582. Envelopes will be available. To

send a condolence to the family please visit www.villagefh.com