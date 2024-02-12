By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — On March 2, the Creekside Event Barn, 7388 S. State Road will host the first annual Goodrich Spring Gala. The Goodrich Educational Foundation, Board of Education, district administration, staff, community and family members will honor and celebrate the 2024 Teacher of the Year, Citizen of the Year and Staff Member of the Year.

“The Goodrich Education Foundation is a wonderful addition to our school district,” said Patty Plant, GHS Goodrich Class of 1974 and former owner of Cranberries Cafe. “We are excited about the first Gala and the support generated for the school district. This will be the first of many events to celebrate an amazing district.”

Plant had three children graduate from Goodrich Schools, and currently has seven grandchildren enrolled.

The cost is $25 per ticket which includes appetizers and soft drinks, music, dancing and photo booth. A cash bar is available.

A silent auction to benefit the Goodrich Educational Foundation will also be available.

The Goodrich Educational Foundation was established in 1994, by long-time resident and former school board member, Nancy Smith. It is a 501(c) 3 organization that accepts tax deductible donations in order to fund projects that have the potential to improve, enhance, and stimulate learning for our Goodrich students; especially in places where sufficient revenue is not available.

The Goodrich Educational Foundation members include Beth Zito, Joy Moll, Scott & Laurie VanSumeren, Patty Plant, Jennifer Bader and Kurt Schulte.

The foundation accepts grant applications from staff once a year. Since its inception, the foundation has funded over $79,000 in projects. Among the projects funded by the GEF were elementary PE equipment, texts and materials for the Oaktree Student Book Club, bean bag chairs for Title I readers, a book for the GMS school-wide bullying activity, independent reading books for AP Literature students, and a new point of sale touch station for the GHS school store.

“We are hopeful that this will be a successful annual event that will bring the community together,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “All monies donated to or raised by the Goodrich Educational Foundation directly impact Goodrich classrooms and students.”

The Foundation is still seeking sponsors and/or donations for the Silent Auction. If interested contact Joy Moll at 810-591-2201.