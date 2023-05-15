Four year, 15-mile I-75 rebuild project to begin

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp. — Beginning this month and over the next four years, 15 miles of I-75 between M-15 (Ortonville Road) and the Oakland/Genesee county line will undergo major renovations.

The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $160 million to resurface I-75, repairing 11 bridges, drainage improvements, culvert replacements, signing and guardrail.

At 7 a.m., May 18, Belford, Davisburg, and Holcomb roads will all be closed over I-75 for bridge repairs. The project is expected to be completed in July. During this time I-75 will remain open under these roads, however lane closure will be posted under the bridges.

Beginning May 30, work will begin on I-75 from M-15 (Ortonville Road) to the Oakland County line with Genesee County. Day-time and night time work will be announced. MDOT spokesperson Diane Cross said two lanes will remain open, unless absolutely necessary, for isolated work.