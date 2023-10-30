Goodrich 26-Williamston 15

By David Fleet

Editor

Williamston — On Oct. 20, the Goodrich Martian Varsity Football team (8-1) defeated the Williamston Hornets (6-3) in a non-league match-up. The Martians will play Brandon in the first round of the 2023 playoffs.

The Martians kept the ball on the ground and rolled up 274 yards rushing and just 27 in the air for a total of 301 yards of total offense. The Martian defense held the Hornets to 49 plays and a total of 265 yards of total offense. The Martians tallied 16 first downs to 13 for the Hornets.

The Martians trailed 8-7 at halftime and 15-14 late in the fourth quarter. GHS #24 Soph. Jakoby Lagat carried the ball in from nine yards out with just seconds remaining in the game. The two point conversion was no good. The Martians’ Zaiden Hall picked up a fumble on the ensuing kickoff and returned it for a touchdown.

Rushing GHS Soph. #24 Jakoby Lagat had 14 carries for 124 yards, one touchdown and GHS Jr. #25 Chase Burnett 24 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown.

GHS Jr. #25 Chase Burnett completed two passes on 12 attempts for 27 yards and one touchdown.

“Two touchdowns in just six seconds at the end to put the game away,” said Head Coach Tom Alward.

“We moved the ball all night long against a tough Williamston team. This Martian team just does not quit. We scored late for the winning touchdown and were able to put a good drive together.”

The Martians 8-1 record along with a challenging season of opponents earned home field advantage in the 2023 playoffs which started with Brandon on Oct. 27. In the Division 4 rankings only Chelsea High School had a tougher schedule.

“We are still not playing our best football,” he said. “We did some good things in the Williamston game and this week’s practice was solid. The kids are buying in and if we can minimize the penalties and play good defense we have a shot. It’s one game at a time and it’s the playoffs where any team can beat you. The first game is always the toughest and we’ll show up to win.”