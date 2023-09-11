Goodrich 45-Linden 28

By David Fleet

Goodrich— The Goodrich Martians Varsity Football team defeated the Linden Eagles 45-28, in a Flint Metro League on Aug. 31 at Goodrich.

The Martians rolled up 378 yards of offense with 304 yards on the ground and 74 yards in the air. The Martian defense held the Eagles to 342 total yards.

GHS Junior #25 Chase Burnett had 29 carries for 286 yards and four touchdowns in the win. GHS Senior #2 Easton Phipps completed three of six passes for 74 yards. On defense Phipps led the team with seven tackles.