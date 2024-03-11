Goodrich 62- Davison 34

By David Fleet

Davison— Perfection. On Feb. 29 the Goodrich Martian Girls Basketball team put finishing touches on a 22-0 perfect season by beating Davison 62-34. At 22-0 the Martians had the most regular season wins in Goodrich history and their fourth undefeated regular season in the last 25 years.

Goodrich led Davison 43-8 at halftime with Lexi Kosmowski 13 points, 11 rebounds; Ella Place 12 points,Tanner Schramm 10 points, Baylor Lauinger 10 points and Kayla Hairston nine points.

On March 6, the Martians topped North Branch 54-23 in the district game.

The Lady Martians have a history of perfection.

On March 17, 2012 the number one-ranked Goodrich Lady Martians capped off an undefeated season by outlasting Grand Rapids Catholic Central 60-53, winning the Class B girls basketball state championship game at the Breslin Center, at Michigan State University. The team finished the season 28-0.

The Goodrich Girls Basketball team then successfully defended its Class B State title and capped off the 2012-13 season by defeating Flint Powers 51-34 at the Breslin Center. Tania Davis had 20 points and Tyler Gleason tossed in 14 with 11 rebounds in the victory. The team finished the season 25-3.