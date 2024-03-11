Goodrich 66-Lake Fenton 48

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. — In the fourth and final match-up this season on March 1, the Goodrich Martians Boys Varsity Basketball team defeated the Lake Fenton Blue Devils 66-48 for their fourth consecutive district crown with GHS Jr. Parker Lepla tossing in 23 points, 19 rebounds and five blocks.

The Martians jumped out to a 33-17 halftime and never looked back. Jensen LePla: 19 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, oneblock; Landon Brown: 11 points, two rebounds and 1 assist; Landon Williams:five points, nine rebounds, two assists, one steal; Carson Raether: two points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal; Luke Francis: two points, two rebounds, and one assist. Brit Antonangeli was the top Blue Devil scorer with 17 points and Brandon Basser had 12 points.