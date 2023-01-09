Goodrich competes at DECA Conference

By David Fleet

Saginaw — On Dec. 16, Goodrich High School students competed in various aspects of marketing at the District 1 DECA Conference at Saginaw Valley State University.

DECA or the Distributive Education Club of America, energize students for college and career readiness with a focus on business growth and development skills. Goodrich High School has had students qualify to compete at the DECA State Development Conference each year since its charter. DECA students include 225,000 members in all 50 states and nine foreign countries.

The DECA State Level competition includes a 100 question comprehensive test.

DECA is more than a competition series, added Katie Benard, Goodrich High School teacher GHS DECA coordinator.

“It is a leadership development program for our future business leaders,” said Benard. “It is a really fun competition, and a cool experience to see my students grow so much from their experiences in such a short period of time. As a former State level competitor, I was personally lucky enough to earn a small scholarship from my participation and efforts. I still am in contact with my former adviser from high school. We have judged the state conference together for years.”

Prior to the event GHS-DECA students took a comprehensive exam in a marketing ‘cluster’- A 100 question exam- last November. They competed in their judged role-play event, where they are given a scenario/case study and must problem solve and offer a solution to the problem in their category. All categories cover marketing, human resources, finance, hospitality, or business management.

Fourteen GHS students will now move on to the State Career Development Conference in March.

The team of Juliana Blitchok and Alyssa Lucero swept their event (Hospitality Services Team Decision Making) medaling in the comprehensive exam, judged event, and are overall state finalists.

Lillian Bryan swept her event: Principles of Business Management, medaling in the comprehensive exam, judged event, and is an overall state finalist.

Layla Jordan medaled in the judged event and is an overall state finalist in Principles of Business Management.

Isaiah Dunn medaled in the judged event and is an overall state finalist in Business Finance.

Logan Durant medaled in the comprehensive exam and is an overall state finalist in Entrepreneurship series.

Tessa Hagemeister is an overall state finalist in Quick Serve Restaurant Management

Cooper Hallwood and Cole Pethers are overall state finalists in Entrepreneurship Team Decision Making

Parker Jerome is a judged event medalist and overall state finalist in Principles of Finance.

Weston Sims is a comprehensive exam medalist and overall state finalist in Principles of Finance.

Dylan Kelly and Kassie Wood both medaled in the comprehensive exam for Marketing Management Team Decision Making.

Sanora Kochan is an overall finalist in Principles of Marketing.

Lilly May is a medalist in her judged event and an overall state finalist in Principles of Hospitality and Tourism.

Parker Ward swept his category of Marketing Communications with medaling in the comprehensive exam, judged event, and is an overall state finalist.