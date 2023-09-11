Goodrich Lady Martian Golf

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — The Goodrich Girls Golf Team have kicked off the 2023 campaign with wins over Linden, Lake Fenton and Flushing to move their record to 3-0 in league play.

“This years Lady Martians have their sights set on returning as league champions and a solid chance of bringing home a Regional Title,” said Lloyd Walter in his sixth year as head coach. Returning from last seasons team are two All Conference Players in Junior Captain Sanora Kochan and Sophomore Madilyn Sheerin.

“Both of these players have a tremendous amount of skill set and are very competitive making them the 1-2 punch of this years squad,” he said.

Brookelyn Webb is the new freshman on the links for the Lady Martians who has the talent in becoming a special player.

“With Brookelyn its just getting the rounds of competition under her belt along with building here confidence levels,” he said.

Rounding out this years team are returning sophomores Hailey Madill, Cassandra Williams and senior Reghan Bechtel.

“It’s going to be very interesting to see how this team responds to the loss of graduates of All Conference Players Abby Schell and Lainey Madill who are both competing at the collegiate level,” he said. “If you asked me the question how good is this team is now? my response would be this squad is young and there are going to be a lot of growing pains along the way. If you asked me the same question in a few weeks my response would be the future is bright for the Lady Martians.”