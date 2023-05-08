Goodrich Middle School student tops in Genesee County spelling bee

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — After correctly spelling the word, “apprehend” in the seventh round of the Genesee Intermediate School District spelling bee, Grace Fitch, a Goodrich Middle School eighth grade student was crowned County Champion.

On April 27, Fitch, 13, earned the title for the fifth-eighth grade level among 13 participating schools and 23 students.

Grace is an avid reader and has a range of interests from animals, to countries to Harry Potter. Currently she is reading historical fiction and the classics in preparation for high school in the fall. She’s an all A student, plays travel softball with the Goodrich Angels and dances competitively with the Dance Lab. Dawn is the daughter of Rob and Krysten Fitch of Goodrich.