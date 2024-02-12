Goodrich School Strategic Planning Action Teams

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich—The Goodrich School District is seeking staff, parents and community members to participate in one of three Strategic Planning Action Teams. The deadline is Feb. 15.

“We look forward to creating positive change together and shaping a future that reflects the aspirations of everyone involved,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “Together, we can make a lasting impact on the educational experience for our students.”

Volunteers are encouraged to participate one of three Strategic Plan Action Teams including: Teaching and Learning; Culture, Climate, and Communication and Facilities and Infrastructure.

“As we embark on an exciting journey to shape the future of our school district, we extend an invitation to you to become a key player in this transformative process,” he said.

The Action Team meetings are 6-8 p.m., at the GHS Martian Union (media center/cafeteria) starting Feb. 28, March, 6,13 & 20.

Visit the Goodrich Area Schools website at www.goodrichschools.org to sign up for an action team.