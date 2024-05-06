Hadley Mill 150th anniversary

By Jeff Hogan

jhogan@mihomepaper.com

Hadley— The Hadley Township Historical Society invites area residents to join them to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Hadley Mill, 3633 Hadley Rd., on Saturday, June 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

An opening program will be held at 9:30 a.m., hot dogs, chips and beverage with donation will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., anniversary cupcakes at 11 a.m. and a performance by The Campadres Band (folk/old time music) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Hadley Mill was added to the National Register of Historic Places on Sept. 25, 1986. It was designated as a Michigan State Historic Site, and also added to the National Register of Historic Places.

The anniversary celebration will include a community art show in the Little Art Barn Gallery owned by Elaine Copeman, 3654 Hadley Rd. (across from the Hadley Mill). Other activities and attractions will include a car and tractor show, a display of vintage collectibles, and a Kids Corner where children can play with old-fashioned toys.

Overflow parking will be available at the Old Town Hall on Hadley Road.

Volunteers are needed to help prepare the Hadley Mill Museum for the summer season. “Clean the Mill Day” will be held Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring your own gloves. All other supplies, and donuts will be provided.

An open house will be held Thursday, May 23 from 5:30- 7:30 p.m. at the Hadley branch of the Lapeer District Library, located at 3556 Hadley Rd., for an opportunity to meet Allie Siebert, author of “The History of the Hadley Mill” which was written to celebrate 150th anniversary of the Hadley Mill. Siebert will sign copies of the book purchased that day.

Siebert is a local author from Fenton who specializes in researching the history of old homes and their former owners. This is her third book about a property in Hadley Township. The hardback book is over 190 pages with many illustrations, some in color. Cost is $25. All proceeds will go to the Hadley Township Historical Society.