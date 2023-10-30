Lady Martians 8th in D3 state finals

By David Fleet

Editor

Allendale — Goodrich Girls Golf Team Finishes 8th at Division 3 Championships.

Weather conditions were not favorable for the two-day State Finals event at Grand Valley State University but that did not impact Junior Sanora Kochan’s strong finish to the season. Kochan led the Lady Martians finishing 11th out of 108 competitors with scores of 80-83.

Sophomore Madilyn Sheerin carded a 87-91 to place her 22nd.

“I am pleased on the team’s performance finishing eighth out of 18 teams considering the brutal weather conditions.”

Coach Walter was proud of the team’s success throughout the season winning the Flint Metro League Conference Title and their first State Regional’s Championship.