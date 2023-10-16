Lady Martians finish first at Greater Flint Cross Country Championship

By David Fleet

Editor

Mt. Morris— On Oct. 7 the Goodrich Girls Varsity Cross Country team dominated the Greater Flint Cross Country Championships at the Cummings Center, Mt. Morris. Of the 18 teams and 163 runners the Goodrich girls finished first with 45 points followed by Davison with 82 and Grand Blanc and Frankenmuth tied with 100.

Winning the race was Kamryn Lauinger (18:18.87), second for Goodrich and third overall was Lalyla Jordan (18:53.99), third for Goodrich and eighth overall was Baylor Launinger (19:07.17), fourth for Goodrich and 14th overall was Claire Brown (19:32.62), fifth for Goodrich and 19th overall was Avery Byrne (19:54.30).

“Five runners in the top 20 and all with personal best thanks to the great competition and cooler weather,” said Head Coach Al Warden.

The Goodrich Boys Varsity Cross Country team finished 13th of 21 teams. Of the 180 entries, first for Goodrich and 34th overall Cole Winter (17:27:62), second for Goodrich and 63rd overall Travis Steward (18:19.25) a personal best, third for Goodrich and 67th overall Ryan Oberle (18:24) a personal best.