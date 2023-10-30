Lady Martians Flint Metro League Champions

By David Fleet

Editor

Mt. Morris — On Oct. 18, the Goodrich Girls Cross Country team continued their successful season with a dominating win at the Flint Metro League Championship on a dry Cumming Center course. In the 2023 season the Lady Martians are 9-1, the only loss was in the Michigan State Spartan Elite race, finishing behind D1 schools Ann Arbor Pioneer and Brighton. Of the 123 schools competed against this season, the team have only been outscored twice.

The Goodrich Girls Cross country team continued to run with pride in a field of 80 runners winning the meet with a score of 26 followed by Linden with a score of 74, edging Owosso with 75 points.

GHS Kamyrn Lauinger (18:35) won the meet, followed by Clio’s Samantha Brown (18:40) with a personal best. For third place GHS Junior Layla Jordan and GHS Freshmen Baylor Lauinger registered the exact same time of 18:52.3 placing both of them on the Goodrich all-time top 10 Goodrich female runners board. GHS Freshman Claire Brown (19:20.87), fourth for Goodrich and seventh overall.

In a field of 80 runners the Boys Flint Metro League Championship was won by Kearsley. The Brandon Boys Varsity Cross Country team finished sixth.

First for Brandon and 26th overall BHS Fresh. Nathan Brinker (17:36), second for Brandon and 29th overall BHS Sr. Josh Oswald(17:48) and third for Brandon and 31st overall BHS Soph. Nick Grycza (17:52).

The Goodrich Boys Cross Country team finished ninth. First for Goodrich and sixth overall GHS Sophomore Vincent Pattison (16:22 PR), GHS Junior Cole Winter (17:14) second for Goodrich and 19th overall and GHS Soph. Gavin Ottinger (19:00 PR) third for Goodrich and 55th overall.

The Brandon Girls Cross Country team finished eleventh. First for Brandon and 44th overall BHS Jr. Sadie Scribner (22:13), second for Brandon and 47th overall BHS Jr. Danielle St. James (22:38) and third for Brandon and 51st overall BHS Sr. Peyton Nichols (22:48)