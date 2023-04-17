Lake Fenton/Goodrich boys lacrosse falls to Walled Lake Northern

By Matt Mackinder

Clarkston News

Goodrich— The Lake Fenton/Goodrich boys varsity lacrosse team has played well in its first three games of the 2022 season, but has just an 0-3 record thus far.

The team opened the season April 8 with an 11-7 loss to Saginaw Heritage before dropping a tight 9-8 game to Davison April 10 and then falling 11-6 April 12 to Walled Lake Northern. All games were non-league contests on the team’s home turf at Goodrich High School.

Lake Fenton/Goodrich opened Flint Metro League play Friday, April 14 at home against Fenton and continues league play at Swartz Creek next Wednesday and at Brandon next Friday.