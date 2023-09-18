M-15 road work

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp. — Area motorists will have just one more construction project along M-15 in Atlas Township before winter weather drives the orange barrels away.

The Michigan Department of Transportation began repair work due to washout north of Green Road at the spillway into the Kearsley Creek. A temporary traffic light was installed so workers could complete the job. However, this project should be done in about a week.

The Green Road spillway project is just one of three along M-15 this summer.

Nearing completion is the replacement of the Cummings Drain culvert between Maple and Hill roads along with the Paddison Drain culvert between Kipp and Horton roads are currently under construction.