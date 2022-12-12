Macy Polasek, Goodrich Athlete of the Month

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— On Nov. 28, Goodrich Senior Macy Polasek, was recognized as Martian Athlete of the Month.

Polasek, 17, was a diver on the Warhawks Girls Swim team, a combination of Goodrich and Brandon swimmers.

Polasek, who competes on the 1 meter springboard, was a state qualifier in 2020 and 2022; Flint Metro League Champion 2022; Brandon Varsity record holder for six-dives 2021; varsity record holder for 11-dives 2022 and the captain of the Warhawks Swim & Dive team.

She has been on the dive team since Brandon and Goodrich combined in 2018.

Polasek is a trained gymnast, who began about 14 years ago.

She will study women and gender studies at the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor or Grand Valley State University.

Macy is the daughter of Christy and Jason Polasek of Atlas Township