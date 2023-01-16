Martian baseball standout signs with pro league

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — A former Goodrich High School and Mott Community College standout baseball player will be playing pro ball this summer.

Ethan Young, 22, recently signed a deal to pitch for the Eastside Diamond Hoppers of the United Shore Professional Baseball League. The four team league include the Birmingham Bloomfield Beaver, Eastside Diamond Hoppers, Utica Unicorns and Westside Wooly Mammoths. The teams play at Jimmy John’s Field, Utica.

“My goal remains to make it to the big leagues,” said Young, a right-hand pitcher with a 98 mph fastball. “It’s always been the plan.

Young, 2018 Goodrich High School graduate was named to the All State Team and led Division 2 teams with 98 strikeouts. He played two years at Jackson Community College and then to Mott Community College in 2020-21, then to Morehead State University in 21-22. He is currently pursuing a degree in elementary education at Saginaw Valley State University.

Young pitched his junior and senior for the Martians, setting several records..

“Ethan was one of the hardest working players I’ve ever had on a team,” said Goodrich Varsity Hall of Fame Coach Bob Foreback. “He always went above and beyond others. His work ethic was outstanding. I’m really not surprised he’s up to the next level.”

Some of Young’s motivation to play at the professional level followed the opportunity to train with former Detroit Tiger pitcher and three-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander.

Young was training at Cressey Sports Performance, Palm Beach Gardens, Fla at the same time as Verlander was recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“He’s a great guy,” said Young. “I watched one of his bullpen sessions, right away you can tell he’s a different pitcher. The ball just drops, it’s a whole different level.”