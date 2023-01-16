Martians top Cavaliers with strong second half 69-54

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich— On Jan. 10, the Goodrich Martians led 27-25 at halftime but pulled away from the visiting Corunna Cavaliers in the second half for a 69-54 Flint Metro League win.

GHS #5 Jack Locey scored 27, GHS #1 Gavin Hart 19 and GHS #32 Parker LePla 19 en route to a 6-0 start on the season.

The Martians are building on a 19-5 season which included a Flint Metro League and District titles. The Martians fell to Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 74-54 in the Division 2 regional final to end the season. On Jan. 6, 2023 the Martians went on the road and topped Notre Dame Prep 71-57 in a rematch.

“Oakland County and Notre Dame is a very tough place to play,” said Martian Head Coach Gary Barns, who was inducted in the Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Michigan in 2021, and currently has tallied a 479-196 record. “That game was the first we had Gavin Hart back from injuries.”

The Corunna win was all about grit, added Barns.

“We need to stay connected and it’s the next man up,” he said. “We’ve had some injuries and we find a way to get it done. There’s a long way to go and more to work on.”