Milk Can Cup stays in Goodrich: Martians shut-out Blackhawks 48-0

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — A heavy cold rain may have soaked the Goodrich Homecoming festivities but did not stop the Martian Football team (6-1) from blanking their Blackhawk neighbors (3-4) on the field.

On Oct. 6, the Goodrich Martians Varsity Football team defeated the Brandon Blackhawks, 48-0 in a Flint Metro League game.

For the first three quarters the annual Backyard Brawl was reminiscent of a classic rivalry game with the Martians up 14-0 starting the fourth quarter. The Martians then took charge with 34 unanswered points .

“We completely fell apart,” said Blackhawk Head Coach Brad Zube. “The defense played great for three quarters. The offense gave up two touchdowns and we could not move the ball all night.”

The Martians rolled-up 344 yards of offense to 133 yards for the Blackhawks. The Martians had 307 yards on the ground to 43 for the Blackhawks.

GHS Senior #2 Easton Phipps completed two of five passes for 37 yards, GHS Junior #25 Chase Burnett had 16 carries for 173 yards and three touchdowns.

Last year the Martians defeated the Blackhawks 42-21 in the regular season. The Martians retained the Milk Can Trophy awarded to the winner of the rivalry.