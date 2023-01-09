More to store: Goodrich Mini Storage expanded

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — The area’s safe and secure environment to store valuables, household items or seasonal boats and RVs is now even larger.

Locally owned and managed, Goodrich Mini Storage, 7281 S. State, accessible off M-15 next to Brown’s Do-it Center, just expanded their facility by 16,200 square-feet adding an additional 80 units. The total number of indoor spaces in the complex is now 270 along with 150 outdoor spots for larger items.

The family built Goodrich Mini Storage first opened in 1994 after hearing from the public. Since that time, the facility and business has grown to meet the needs of the community.

“If you’re moving or there’s too many items in the garage or need to park a boat we have room for you,” said Mark Brownrigg, owner. “Many use our storage area for when they are in the process of remodeling or when they just need some space for their extra treasures or keepsakes.”

The facility features a six-foot fence topped with barbed-wire. A gate attendant guards the facility during open hours, and after hours the perimeter is securely locked with video surveillance.

This spring a key-pad access will be added.

“Our prices are very competitive in this market,” he said. “We’ve expanded four times over the years. We continue to invest in the Goodrich to meet their needs.”

The outside areas are especially needed since many communities have, laws that prohibit the parking of anything but a car on residential streets.

Available indoor unit sizes range from 5×10, 10×10, 10×15, 10×18, 10×20, 10×25, 10×30 and 12×18 square feet.

Goodrich Mini Storage: Call (810) 636-6660.