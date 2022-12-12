New Blackhawks Basketball coach

By David Fleet

Editor

Brandon Twp. —On Dec. 5, Mike Stewart debuted as the Brandon High School Varsity Boys Basketball Coach in the home opener against Flint Metro League Conference foe Fenton.

“I’m excited about being the head coach at Brandon High School,” said Stewart.

Stewart has been the varsity basketball coach at both Lake Fenton and Clio. In addition, he coached at the junior varsity and freshman levels at Carman- Ainsworth where he has been teaching history for the past 22 years. Stewart has two children Ellie, 17 a senior at Grand Blanc High School and Jack a freshman also at GBHS.