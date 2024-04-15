New business: Young Entrepreneurs Market Day

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Atlas Twp. — Peyton’s Pastries which features delectable cannolis along with some amazing breads will return this spring to a unique event that showcases the next generation of business.

From noon-2 p.m., April 21, the Atlas Valley Golf Club, 8313 Perry Road, will host the Young Entrepreneurs Market Day, the event is organized by the nonprofit Bring More Good. Proceeds of the event are reinvested into the local community. This year, the market day has doubled its participants to 20 young entrepreneurs ranging from kindergarten to high school seniors, representing various school districts and homeschooling communities.

Peyton Dub, 18, a Grand Blanc High School senior and second year student at the Genesee Career Institute, is the owner of Peyton’s Pastries. She prefers baking as a profession due to the exact nature and structure of the art. She also hopes to open a bakery-bookstore someday to sell her products.

“I love what I do and can’t wait to be at the Young Entrepreneurs Market and Farmer’s Markets again this summer,” she said.

Following graduation she’ll attend the Culinary Institute of Michigan in Port Huron.

The event provides a platform for youth, like Dub, to showcase their entrepreneurial spirit, fostering valuable skills for the present and future, supported by the community’s efforts to bring about positive change.

The clubs are through the Genesee Intermediate School District, the Network for Teaching Entrepreneurship, the Young Entrepreneur Institute and is funded by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. The entrepreneur’s tables are sponsored by local businesses and funds raised support local and surrounding community needs.

The event has attracted a variety of products over the years including bracelets, 3D printing products, blankets, pillows, scarves, paintings, bakery items such as breads, rolls, cupcakes and cannolis, DIY craft kits, recycled glass home decor, clay bead accessories, wood and metal work, baby-sitting services and lip gloss.

Rosie McKee, a six-year-old kindergarten student at Thompson Elementary in Davison will attend the Market Day. McKee, learned to braid strips of fleece material, creating her own brand of dog-tug toys. Now, “Rosie’s Ruff House Toys,” has gained popularity and are sold at neighborhood garage. Rosie tested their dog-tug toys on the Airedale terrier named “Poppy.”