Northern Oakland I-75 reconstruction project to begin in early March

By David Fleet

Editor

Groveland Twp. — In just a few weeks, daffodils will bloom, geese will return and orange construction barrels will once again pop up.

Bridge and road work along I-75 in northern Oakland County is expected to resume in early March. The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing approximately $160 million to resurface and repair I-75 from M-15 to the Oakland/Genesee county line.

“We use ‘spring’ because it does depend on the weather, so if we get consistent warmer temperatures then we can start earlier in March,” said Diane Cross, Michigan Department of Transportation. “And we do advise drivers to plan ahead, because construction can cause a big impact and we realize that and ask drivers to be patient. It’ll be worth it in the end.”

This project includes resurfacing I-75, repairing 11 bridges, drainage improvements, culvert replacements, signs, and guardrail. Various work will be performed in different locations with different schedules throughout the 15 miles over four years.

This year, northbound I-75 will be milled and resurfaced from M-15 to the county line, with two lanes of northbound and southbound traffic sharing the southbound side of the freeway. Bridge repairs will be performed throughout the project limits along northbound I-75. Work is expected to be completed for the year in late fall.