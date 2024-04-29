Ortonville Post Office mail carriers to Stamp Out Hunger May 11

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Brandon Twp. — After a four year hiatus, the Stamp Out Hunger food drive will return to the community.On May 11, letter carriers from the Ortonville Post office will pick up bags of non-perishable food items near area residents’ mailboxes. Bags will be distributed to area mailboxes to fill or items may be dropped off to the Ortonville Post Office 55 Pond St., Ortonville during regular business hours.

There are around 6,000 households on the mail routes in Ortonville, as well as many PO boxes.

Lisa Harrison has been a mail carrier for several years in the Ortonville area and is assisting in the coordination of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

“See a need, fill a need,” said Harrison. “The Ortonville community is definitely blessed having the Ortonville Community Emergency Fund watching out for their needs.”

The Stamp Out Hunger food drive is an initiative conducted by the National Association of Letter Carriers, and food stays in the local communities it is collected from. The food collected locally goes to Ortonville Community Emergency Fund, which feeds those in the Brandon community.