Register now for View Lady Classic

By Hannah Ball

hball@mihomepaper.com

Fenton — Calling all lady golfers and women interested in trying the sport — slots are still open for the third annual Fenton area View Lady Classic hosted by View Newspaper Group and the Tri-County Times on Monday, June 24.

The event is set for a 9:30 a.m. shotgun start on Monday, June 24 at the Fenton Farms Golf Club, 12312 Torrey Rd. Only six team spots are left.

This all-women’s golf outing promises a day full of fun and fundraising for a great cause — Delivering Hope. Working alongside Fenton, Linden and Lake Fenton Community Schools, the nonprofit Delivering Hope ensures that students in need have access to food, books and more through their programs, which include their Food Assistance Program, Project Hope, Book Giveaway and School Supplies Program.

“We are so excited to be a part of the View Lady Classic,” said Delivering Hope Founder and President Kristen Sobanski. “We live, work and serve an amazing community who has always been so generous with their support. This incredible generosity enables us to provide food to so many local children at risk of hunger. The event is sure to be a fun way to give back to the children in our community.”

The View team is equally excited for the return of the event.

“We are thrilled to host the third annual View Lady Classic,” said View Newspaper Group Brand Manager Emily Caswell who helps to organize the event. “In just two years our sponsors, golfers and volunteers have helped us raise more than $14,000 for Delivering Hope, a great nonprofit in our community.”

Caswell added that this isn’t a “normal” golf outing. The fun includes mulligan balloons, raffles, great prizes and the highlight of the day, the celeb caddie auction, which this year will feature Ed Koledo, Noah Morgan, Terry Pickard and other local “celebs,” who volunteer their time to be auctioned off to the highest bidding team and spend the day at that team’s caddie. All of the funds raised at the auction and during the day through raffles, a 50/50, a booze cooler drawing, games on the course and more goes directly to Delivering Hope.

The cost to play in the View Lady Classic is $110 per player or $440 for a team of four and includes 18 holes, breakfast, lunch and dinner. Each golfer also gets a reusable swag bag sponsored this year by Medawar’s filled with goodies like a reusable wine tumbler sponsored by Behind Your Design, a golf towel sponsored by The State Bank, snacks and more. Each team also receives a team photo to commemorate the day.

The View Newspaper Group also has held a Lapeer County View Lady Classic golf outing for seven years. To date, they’ve raised more than $119,000 for nonprofit partner LACADA (Lapeer Area Citizens Against Domestic Assault). That event is set for Thursday, Aug. 1 at Metamora Golf & Country Club.

“We can’t wait to take over Fenton Farms on June 24,” Caswell said. “We hope to see you there!”

Sponsorships are available now. For sponsorships, contact Emily Caswell at ecaswell@mihomepaper.com or at (810) 513-8501. Learn more and sign up today by contacting Jen Ward at jward@tctimes.com or at (810) 433-6818.

The event is sponsored by Tri-County Equipment, Medawar’s, Behind Your Design, The State Bank, Acorn Wealth Advisors, Hartland Insurance Agency, Mega Coney Island, Boston Pizza, Calabria Village and Allied Media.