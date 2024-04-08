Remembering former senator, Martian Mike Green

By David Fleet

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — A state senator, family man and Goodrich Martian.

From one-of-66 graduates of the Goodrich Class of 1966 to eight years in county government to 14 years as a Michigan lawmaker, the life of Michael Green was honored on April 4 by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer who ordered the U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff.

Michael Lynn Green of Mayville passed away on March 28, 2024 at The Lighthouse Neurological Rehabilitation Center in Caro with his family by his side.

He was 75.

Green was born in Risco, Mo. on Sept. 28, 1948 to the late Charles and Ruby (Robertson) Green. Mike was a graduate of Goodrich High School with the Class of 1966 and went on to attend Flint Jr. College.

He married Paula Hinton on Aug. 5, 1967. They moved to the Mayville area in 1976 and bought a farm. In addition to working the farm, he also worked and then retired from General Motors.

Mike went on to serve as Tuscola County Commissioner for eight years; State Representative for six years; State Senator for eight years and was a lobbyist for five years. He was instrumental in making many changes to help fund autism, and was inducted to the NRA Hall of Fame for legislation with Concealed Pistol Licenses.

Stan Koon, a longtime friend and Goodrich classmate of Green, reflected on his life.

“Mike was one of the best to come out of the Class of 66, “ said Koon. “Mike and his family were very, very faithful, a good Baptist family. They lost a son and grandson but never lost their faith. Mike was always happy, that’s all you can ask for, just a very good person his whole life.”

Koon also played on the Martian football team with Green in the 1960s.

“Fritz Wolff was our coach at the time,” said Koon. “We all had miss-matched football uniforms, with patches on the rear end. Mike and I would say the patches were from where Coach Wolff kicked us in the butt when we did something wrong.”

Koon attended Green’s inaugurations in Lansing and as well as fundraisers over the years.

“Mike was an activist in his own way, for farmers, hunters and gun control,” he said. “Mike got the bills through in Lansing for concealed weapon permits, he was involved in more than just his own circle.”

Dennis Herman was a neighbor of Green’s growing up in Goodrich as well as a classmate.

“Mike was a great guy, a close friend, classmate and worked together at a local golf course,” said Herman. “We played baseball, football together, I never dreamed he would be destined for greatness as a state senator. The funeral home was standing room only and the flags were at half-staff for Mike, a tribute to his life. He will be missed.”

Mike enjoyed hunting and going out west with his boys and grandchildren. He would tell you his greatest accomplishment was his family. Mike was always happy and never wrong…

Mike is survived by his wife of 56 years, Paula; children, Katie (Eric) Graham, Andrew (Gina) Green, Philip (Marun) Green, Elisabeth (John) Flanders and Peter (Katie) Green; grandchildren, Abigail, Hannah, Lydia, Benjamin, Kaelyn (Tyler) Moritsch, Ashley, Autumn, Wyatt, Anthony, Tyler, Laci, Micah, Andrew, Caleb, Luke, Megan, Isaac, Judson, Hailey, Riley, Tucker and Tanner; and siblings, Diana (Paul) Kesler, Cheryl (Scott) Laramore and Mitchell (Pat) Green.