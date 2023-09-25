Sinking fund discussion, high school renovations

By David Fleet

Editor

Goodrich — At 5 p.m., Sept. 26, the Goodrich School District will host an open house so community members can tour the recently renovated high school facilities, made possible by the 2020 bond.

At 6:30 p.m., a short presentation starting in the new Martian Union (former Media Center) at Goodrich High School will provide insights into how the sinking fund proposal will further enhance the district’s long-range facilities plan.

On Nov. 7, Goodrich School District voters will consider a 10-year, one-mill increase sinking fund proposal to support ongoing facility repairs and upgrades that support the educational program.

“Following last year’s sinking fund proposal that did not pass, we heard from our stakeholders that we need to provide more information and explain the need to the community,” said Mike Baszler, district superintendent. “Since then, we have made it our goal to share this presentation. Please join us on Tuesday night if you would like to learn more.”