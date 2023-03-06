Teen faces adult charges in carjacking

By David Fleet

Groveland Twp. — A 17-year-old Holly man was arraigned on Wednesday for a carjacking in the Village of Holly.

At 6:55 a.m., Feb. 27, Michigan State Police were dispatched to an address near East Holly and Grange Hall roads in Groveland Township for a carjacking complaint.

A 78-year-old male victim advised troopers he was initially at the Mobil gas station in the Village of Holly and walked inside the convenience store.

Upon coming out of the gas station and back into his vehicle, he was met with the suspect who was hidden in his back seat claiming to have a gun. The suspect advised the victim to drive. The victim then drove home to his residence where the suspect took the keys to the vehicle. The victim got out of the vehicle and the suspect drove off.

The vehicle was equipped with a third party GPS and was able to be stopped remotely by MSP dispatch near 4130 First St., Brown City, in Sanilac County about 70 miles away.

Troopers and local officers approached the vehicle and observed the suspect walking toward the vehicle. The suspect resisted arrest. A Sanilac County Deputy deployed his Taser on the suspect and ultimately took him into custody without further incident. No pistol has been located.

The Holly suspect will be tried as an adult and is currently lodged at Children’s Village. He did not receive a bond. Further court proceedings are pending as of press time. The suspect is charged with carjacking, unlawful imprisonment, larceny of a firearm and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Following the daytime carjacking detectives from the Oakland County Sheriff Office-Brandon Substation provided some safety suggestions to motorists to avoid a similar situation.

“General safety would be to lock your vehicle when you leave it,” said Keith Nabozny, OCSO Brandon Substation detective. “If you are going to leave for an extended amount of time, remove your valuables. Never leave your vehicle running when you go into the store.”