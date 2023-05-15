Township OKs KCI sewer deal

By David Fleet

Editor

Atlas Twp.—On April 24, the township board of trustees voted 5-0 to OK the final approval of the (KCI)Kearsley Creek Interceptor-Genesee Local Municipality Contract. Similar contracts for funding and usage include the Village of Goodrich, Grand Blanc and Davison townships along with the Northwestern Oakland Drain Drainage District.

The $33 million project, projected to begin in the spring of 2023 will provide public sewer service to some areas and add sewer capacity to other communities where it may be insufficient.

The cost of the project facilities of the KCI will require local financing estimated at $15,090,000. Atlas Township is purchasing 800 units for $1,565,422. Financing is anticipated to be through the State of Michigan State Revolving Fund, 20 years at 1.85 percent interest rate. The Village of Goodrich, who approved their portion of the project last month, will use 300 units at 3.62 percent of the cost or about $546,258.

“In the beginning we may have to make a payment to the State Revolving Fund for the amount we agreed to,” said Shirley Kautman-Jones, township supervisor. “The idea is we will immediately start identifying the people that will be using and taking access to the sewer. We have money in the sewer capital fund and use them to offset.”

The idea to have the township sewer built prior to hook up, she said.