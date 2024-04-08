Township road rage suspect bound over for trail

By Sharon Stone

Groveland Twp. — Thomas Trim, 23, of Mt. Morris, waived his preliminary exam in Oakland County 52-2 District Court on March 19 and his case was subsequently bound over to Oakland County Circuit Court for a jury trial.

He’s suspected of shooting at another vehicle in Groveland Township.

He will be arraigned in circuit court on April 5 at 8:30 a.m.

Trim was arrested for allegedly shooting at another vehicle on northbound I-75 on Thursday, Feb. 22. Initial charges included weapons-firearms-discharge from a vehicle and assault with a dangerous weapon, both felonies. He was released on $50,000 bond.

At 6:20 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 22, the Michigan State Police troopers responded to a road rage incident that resulted in a shooting on northbound I-75 near Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township.

Responding MSP troopers made contact with the female victim who said that the suspect was driving aggressively, passing on the shoulder and attempted to drive her off the road. She said the suspect then pointed a gun at her. The victim slowed down and called 911.

At that time, the suspect shot at her through the open passenger window. He then drove around her, rolled down the driver window and shot at her again. The suspect sped up and left the scene. The victim described the suspect vehicle as an older model passenger car. The victim was not hurt in the assault.

The Freeway Investigative Support Team continued its investigation into the road rage shooting on Friday, Feb. 23. Detectives closed the freeway and searched for evidence. Using technology and information from the victim, detectives were able to develop a suspect, at which time Trim was identified as the suspect.