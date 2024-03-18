Weed spraying to begin on Goodrich Mill Pond

By David Fleet

947-244-2647

dfleet@mihomepaper.com

Goodrich — By a 5-0 vote on Monday night, the Goodrich Village Council approved Swartz Creek-based Aquatic Nuisance Plant Control to treat the Goodrich Mill Pond sometime in late May or early June for weed growth. The cost is $4,325 per application. If a second is needed the cost will be $3,575.

All herbicides shall be registered for aquatic use with the Environmental Protection Agency and Michigan. The price will remain constant for three years. An annual permit with the State of Michigan was also approved at a cost of $450.

“I know Solitude Lake Management is a little bit cheaper,” said Keith Walworth, village president. “But we’ve used Aquatic Nuisance almost entirely (over the past) 20 years. You’ve done a marvelous job.”

Solitude Lake Management bid $3,690 for the treatment.

Melissa Schluentz, council member questioned why the village pays for the treatment since the Goodrich Mill Pond is all privately owned.

“Is there a discussion if this is a fee that we are always going to incur?” said Schluentz.

Walworth replied to the question.

“The Village of Goodrich owns the Goodrich Mill Pond,” he said. “It’s a benefit to the community. I know we do not have a public launch, a lot of people, canoers, kayakers, and fishermen do use the mill pond. It’s also a maintenance thing, if we let it go it becomes unsightly and it stinks.”