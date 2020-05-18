The portion of scripture that I want to meditate on today is from Psalm 25:1-5 To you, O Lord, I lift up my soul. O my God, in you I trust; let me not be put to shame; let not my enemies exult over me. Indeed, none who wait for you shall be put to shame; they shall be ashamed who are wantonly treacherous. Make me to know your ways, O Lord; teach me your paths. Lead me in your truth and teach me, for you are the God of my salvation; for you I wait all the day long. Here we are at the end of week 9 of our Governor’s stay at home order… but it seems like it has been forever. What do we do now? Where do we go from here?

Many churches follow what is called a pericope (a prescribed set of readings for the day), and we in the Lutheran church as well as the Methodist, and the Catholic’s, and some others, all do the same. Not that we all follow the exact same pericope… although some do, but they are similar, and tomorrow is the Sixth Sunday of Easter. Just 5 weeks ago we celebrated Easter Sunday… and on Good Friday, many in Jerusalem cried out “what now?” On Easter Sunday, Mary wanted to know where they put her son… she was scared out of her mind.

The very man that many thought had come to save them… was now dead… and gone. How could a dead man save them from the Romans? That was their pain… now what would they do? What was next? Jesus was dead.

Here we are going into the ninth week of this lockdown, the virus has been with us in the US since at least sometime in January, and people are still dying every day. What are we to do now?

Funny thing is… is that with the pandemic, automobile deaths are down, deaths from the flu are down, but we are still scared out of our minds that we are all going to die from the Sars2-Covid 19 virus. Many of our elderly and immuno-compromised, still think that they are going to be the next statistic… and sadly, some will. However, I have to wonder, are deaths up? Are Deaths down? Are people just dying from some other problem?

This dear friends, is the very time that you really need to consider your eternal salvation. The mortality rate among living creatures is 100%… we will all die at one time or another… but your death may be sooner or later than you had expected… it has always been that way.

However, if you repent of your sins, believe on Jesus Christ, and ask Him to forgive you for your sins… through faith in Christ Jesus… you will inherit eternal life. To you, O Lord, I lift up my soul. O my God, in you I trust; let me not be put to shame; let not my enemies exult over me. Make me to know your ways, O Lord; teach me your paths. Lead me in your truth and teach me, for you are the God of my salvation; for you I wait all the day long.

What is next? What is going to happen to all of us? Psalm 25 tells us that it is all in God’s hands. He and He alone will take care of all who trust in Him. We simply need to trust Him and Him alone for our full salvation. Because He is a just and loving God. That brings me comfort… as I know that He will do for me what is best for my soul, and I pray that it does for you as well.

Yes, trust in Jesus Christ for your full salvation, believing on Him, and know that whenever your last day is… that through faith in Christ Jesus, you will truly be with the Lord in heaven forever and ever. Amen! Pastor Kelly Todd

To contact Pastor Kelly Todd, you may write him at Christ Lutheran Church, 5245 Hadley Rd., Goodrich, MI 48438 or you email him at Christ@christluth.org or call him at 810-797-4602. You may also visit us at Christ Lutheran Church at 5245 Hadley Rd. Goodrich, for Worship services at 10:00 AM!